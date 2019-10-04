The Atchison tennis team finished out the regular season with two strong showings this week at home and on the road.
The Lady Red defeated Sabetha and Hiawatha while splitting with Sumner at Benedictine College on Monday.
Reece Dulac led the way by winning all three of her single matches and Delores Brant won two single matches.
Michelle Molt and Tricia Clark won both of their double matches. Kathy Caddell and Emma Grandpre won all three of their double matches. Jessica Sutton and Egypt Royer won one double match on the day.
“The windy day was a challenge for all and saw some first year wins for the team,” Walt Hare said. “It was good for the girls to experience that feeling of getting a win in some close matches. Our young players got to play and get their first wins of the season.”
Atchison then went on the road to compete in the Bonner Springs Invitational on Thursday with Brant going undefeated and taking first place with a dominating 8-3 in the championship match.
Dulac went 2-2 losing in he third place match 8-5.
The team travels to Bonner Springs on Thursday and regionals are on October 12th.
