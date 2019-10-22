Atchison volleyball got a momentum building win over Tonganoxie Monday on senior night as Sub-State looms large for this upcoming weekend.
The Lady Red won 3-1 over the Chieftains in what was arguably their best played match of the season.
Coach Liz Harris said she was proud of how her team handled some adversity on the night and shut the door when needed.
“I’m just really proud of how they fought through it at the end,” Harris said. “We took care of it at the end and sometimes we don’t do that and let teams comeback.”
Harris also said her team showing the ability to defeat better competition is critical right before the challenge of Sub-State.
“To know we can beat a quality team going into our Sub-State is a good confidence booster for us,” Harris said.
Atchison senior Winny Harris said the victory puts her team in the right mind set.
“It’s putting us in a good place of mind right before sub state and giving us momentum,” Harris said.
The Lady Red will host Sub-State this Saturday as the number two seed and will take on the winner of the play-in game between Coffeyville-Field Kindle and Parsons at 1 p.m. The other side of bracket features Bishop Miege and Louisburg.
