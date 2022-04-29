Atchison soccer had two vastly different a pair of games the program had this week with a 10-0 win over Schlagle and a 1-1 tie against Sumner.
Sophomore Emma Regan had three goals in the shutout win, and senior Katy Harris had a pair as well.
Sophomore Kennedy Portenier scored the only goal for Atchison in the tie.
Head Coach Alex Zanatta said the team has continued to grow both physically and mentally on the pitch throughout the season.
"The girls are developing so much all the way around the field, top to bottom skills, and even our mentality as a team," Zanatta said. "They work hard together, for each other, and they have fun all the way. This has been such a great group to be a part of from day one."
The Phoenix now sits at 6-6-1 with three games remaining in the regular season.
"We’re headed towards the home stretch of the season and I know this group has what it takes to finish strong," Zanatta said. "we’re going to be fun to watch the next few weeks."
