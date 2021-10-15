Atchison volleyball celebrated its decorated senior class Tuesday night with a 3-0 sweep over Harmon.
The class of Rayne Berkhalter, Madi Bruce, Katy Harris, and Jamyah Booker have all been key players in the program during their four years.
“I probably can’t describe everything they mean to the team with their good leadership and hard work,” Head coach Liz Harris said. “They are very important to me.”
The seniors have been coached by Harris since they were little girls playing in rec league volleyball and hold a special place in her heart.
“They are a very special group,” Harris said. “I’ve probably coached them in more matches than any other players over the years I’ve coached.”
The Phoenix (21-9) also held their annual home tournament last weekend. Atchison finished fourth in the tournament against some stiff competition including Perry Lecompton and Hiawatha.
“I thought we played well the whole entire day against tough competition,” Harris said. “We played consistently which I’m always asking of the girls. It was very good practice right before going into sub-state.”
Harris said her team will now prepare for sub-state by focusing on the defensive aspect of the game.
“We have to have everyone step up to play their best game, especially with defense and blocking,” Harris said.
