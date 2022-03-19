The soccer program at Atchison High School saw some substantial growth in the offseason along with some returning talent for this spring.
Head coach Alex Zanatta said the vibe around the program is a positive one heading into the season.
“The leadership has been fantastic,” Zanatta said. “They worked hard in the offseason to help get our numbers up. we’re very enthusiastic that we’re going to have a really good season this year.”
Zanatta said the culture the team is building honestly impresses him the most.
“I think the strength is just the culture right now,” Zanatta said. “I think we’re going to have a really strong team and family. We’re going to have some good athletes on the field, but I think more importantly we’re going to look like a team and have positive attitudes all the way around.”
Senior Katy Harris returns as Goalkeeper of the Year last season for the Kansas City-Atchison league.
Two other significant returners are Kiersten Lanter and Maddi Bowen, who both received all-league honors last season.
Zanatta is confident in the work his team has put in during the offseason showing on the field.
“Our front half has a handful of returns who were scoring goals and looking good at the end of the season,” Zanatta said. “They have been playing together in the offseason, and I think they are prepared to really do some things on the offensive end this year.”
The growth of players joining the program will also allow Atchison to field a JV team.
Zanatta said he is proud of the effort and initiative his team showed to seek out talent and depth for the program in the offseason.
“That just really sets the example of our team culture right now,” Zanatta said. “They went out to get more people, and I couldn’t have been more impressed with how they did that.”
