Player of the Year
Katy Harris - Atchison
1st Team
My’Leah Brown - Sumer
De’Janae Brown – FL Schlagle
Jamayah Booker - Atchison
Presley Simpson - Atchison
J’Layne Hulse – Sumner
2nd Team
DyShay Morgan – Wyandotte
Kylie McCleary - Sumner
Rayne Berkhalter - Atchison
Regan Hervey - Sumner
Mikayla Henry - Washington
Honorable Mention
Jada Alexander - Washington
Ariana Riveria - Sumner
Jessica Robinson - Washington
Jada Clark – Harmon
Teryn Chatmon - Sumner
Defensive Player of the Year
MyLeah Brown - Sumer
Co-Newcomer of the Year
Ariana Riveria - Sumner
Ja’Niah Chatmon - Washington
Coach of the Year
Nick Rebant - Atchison
