Player of the Year

Katy Harris - Atchison

1st Team

My’Leah Brown - Sumer

De’Janae Brown – FL Schlagle

Jamayah Booker - Atchison

Presley Simpson - Atchison

J’Layne Hulse – Sumner

2nd Team

DyShay Morgan – Wyandotte

Kylie McCleary - Sumner

Rayne Berkhalter - Atchison

Regan Hervey - Sumner

Mikayla Henry - Washington

Honorable Mention

Jada Alexander - Washington

Ariana Riveria - Sumner

Jessica Robinson - Washington

Jada Clark – Harmon

Teryn Chatmon - Sumner

Defensive Player of the Year

MyLeah Brown - Sumer

Co-Newcomer of the Year

Ariana Riveria - Sumner

Ja’Niah Chatmon - Washington

Coach of the Year

Nick Rebant - Atchison

