Purdy

Atchison sophomore Jeter Purdy drives to basket against Louisburg.

 James Howey | Atchison Globe

Coach of the Year

David Gonzales - JC Harmon

Player of the Year

Jason Rodriquez - JC Harmon

Defensive Player of the Year

La’Zel Evans - Wyandotte

Newcomer of the Year

Xavius Kirkwood - Washington

League Standings

1. JC Harmon (9-0)

2. Washington (6-4)

3. Atchison (5-4)

4. Sumner Academy (4-6)

4. Wyandotte (4-6)

6. FL Schlagle (1-9)

1st Team All KCAL

Trayvon Foster - Washington

Jesse Greenly - Atchison

Jammial Hicks Jr. - Sumner Academy

Lynell Lane - JC Harmon

Howard Peoples - Sumner Academy

Jason Rodriquez - JC Harmon

2nd Team All KCAL

Jamarrion Evans - JC Harmon

La’Zel Evans - Wyandotte

Eddie King - JC Harmon

Jeter Purdy - Atchison

Terry Rowe III - Sumner Academy

Honorable Mentions

Landon Burkes - FL Schlagle

Trey Carter - Atchison

Shemar Davis - Washington

Xiomar Hernandez - Atchison

RJ Hill - Wyandotte

Xavius Kirkwood - Washington

Ronald Smith - Wyandotte

