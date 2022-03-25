Coach of the Year
David Gonzales - JC Harmon
Player of the Year
Jason Rodriquez - JC Harmon
Defensive Player of the Year
La’Zel Evans - Wyandotte
Newcomer of the Year
Xavius Kirkwood - Washington
League Standings
1. JC Harmon (9-0)
2. Washington (6-4)
3. Atchison (5-4)
4. Sumner Academy (4-6)
4. Wyandotte (4-6)
6. FL Schlagle (1-9)
1st Team All KCAL
Trayvon Foster - Washington
Jesse Greenly - Atchison
Jammial Hicks Jr. - Sumner Academy
Lynell Lane - JC Harmon
Howard Peoples - Sumner Academy
Jason Rodriquez - JC Harmon
2nd Team All KCAL
Jamarrion Evans - JC Harmon
La’Zel Evans - Wyandotte
Eddie King - JC Harmon
Jeter Purdy - Atchison
Terry Rowe III - Sumner Academy
Honorable Mentions
Landon Burkes - FL Schlagle
Trey Carter - Atchison
Shemar Davis - Washington
Xiomar Hernandez - Atchison
RJ Hill - Wyandotte
Xavius Kirkwood - Washington
Ronald Smith - Wyandotte
