Eric Hill and Erikah Smith will be leading a young core of Redmen track and field athletes this season.
Head Coach Nic Stillwell hopes that their leadership and commitment is contagious to the rest of their young squad.
“We have a pretty young team so we have seen several underclassmen showing up as leaders,” Stillwell said. “That is always positive and generates some hope that the future is bright.”
Hill is a strong 300 meter hurdler who ran well at regionals in 2019. He finished in fifth place in the event with a time of 42.79. This is his new PR.
Smith is just as strong for the girl’s team. Her best event is the 100 and 300 meter hurdles. She clocked in a time of 20.44 at the Atchison Invitational in 2019 during the 100 meter hurdles.
Also, finishing with a 55.01 in the 300 meter hurdles during regionals. Both of these finishes are PRs for Smith.
Working against oneself and not the competitors is very important to Stillwell and the success of the team.
“We talk about having a growth mindset a lot. Focusing on PR’s and not worry about what other competitors are doing,” Stillwell said. “I hope this team can embrace that mindset and get excited about improvement.”
There is not one key meet that Stillwell will focus on with his team. The only important meet is the next one according to the head coach.
“Because we try to put such a strong emphasis on growth and improvement, we are always looking to show up ready to compete hard regardless of who else is competing,” Stillwell said.
