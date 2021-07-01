Atchison High School girls soccer had two all-state selections this season with senior Zamauria Herring earning second team honors with sophomore goalkeeper Katy Harris getting an honorable mention.
Latest News
- Herring and Harris earn all-state honors
- Safety initiative aims to reduce impaired driving during 4th of July
- Atchison County Fair time about ready to rock in Effingham
- Two Pillars of Faith
- Celebrate Safely this Independence Day
- Local students degrees and graduation honors spring 2021 at K-state
- Local Fourth of July celebrations set
- County sees rise in Covid cases
Follow Us on Facebook
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 29
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.