Atchison High School defeated Bishop Ward 62-34 in their first game of 2021.
Coach Pat Battle was pleased with his team’s unselfish play. The passing for the Redmen was fluid especially in the lane.
Xavier Cushinberry and Omarion Daniels delivered no look passes all game as AHS dominated in the paint.
“I thought they did a great job of sharing the ball,” Battle said. “That’s the key.”
The Redmen were led in scoring by Xavier Hernandez. Hernandez scored at will in the paint and behind the three point line. He finished with 25 points to lead all scorers.
“My teammates are keeping the pressure off me and making it easy for me to go into the lane,” Hernandez said.
Battle praised the senior post player after the game.
“He plays at his pace,” Battle said. “The game for him as a senior has really slowed down. He sees things so much better.”
Bishop Ward never led in the game as the Redmen were in control from the beginning.
“We were better prepared for what they brought and we executed well tonight,” Hernandez said.
This is the second win against Bishop Ward this season as AHS defeated the team 42-39 on December 22.
