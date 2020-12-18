The efficiency of Xavier Hernandez and Jesse Greenly around the rim proved to be too much in Atchison’s first win of the season against Rossville.
The Redmen (1-2) defeated the Dawgs 69-42 as Head Coach Pat Battle earned his first victory at the helm of AHS.
“It’s a good first win, those are the toughest ones to get,” Battle said.
Hernandez led the team with 27 points on 10-18 shooting from the field as he dominated the Dawgs (0-5) inside the paint utilizing his strong post moves.
“My guards were giving good entry passes and they were setting me up to be successful," Hernandez said. "I appreciate them for that,”
Greenly finished with 24 points on 8-9 attempts while adding 8 free throws. He was extremely effective in transition especially in the second half as the Redmen began to separate from the Dawgs.
“We can put more pressure on the defense then we have the momentum on our side,” Greenly said. “They left the paint wide open and we took advantage of it.”
The defense for the Redmen was impressive as they held Rossville to 8 points in the fourth quarter utilizing a zone and man-to-man defense.
“One of the keys we worked on in practice was getting defensive stops," Hernandez said. "If we win defensively, we will have a successful time."
Battle explained that the style of basketball showcased by the Redmen is important to the team’s success.
“Transition basketball and running off of the defense is massive because it gives you easier possessions,” Battle said.
Redmen have two more games on the schedule before the holiday period. First, they will face Heritage Christian Academy (2-1) on Saturday, Dec. 19 and Bishop Ward (3-0) on Dec. 22 both games being played on the road.
“It’s nice to do something once, but can you turn it around and do it again against a good opponent,” Battle said.
“We had a rough past couple of weeks, but it’s starting to look up for us,” Hernandez said. “We have to keep that same energy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.