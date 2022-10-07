Jesse Greenly put together a performance Friday night that is hard to call anything but awe-inspiring.
Greenly had a staggering nine rushing touchdowns in Atchison's scoring bonanza of a win 70-56.
Head Coach Jim Smith couldn't express enough how much he thinks of Greenly as a player.
"That kid is a special player, and I've had some fast kids on my teams, but that kid is special," Smith said.
Senior quarterback Trey Carter admitted he honestly feels like he's in stand with Phoenix fans after giving Greenly the ball.
"It's incredible," Carter said. "You just give him the ball and watch. It's the easiest thing I've done playing football."
Greenly was excitedly humbled but also satisfied with his night on the gridiron against the Scotties (4-2).
"I didn't expect all of them," Greenly said with a smile. "I'm proud of it though, and shout out to the line with great blocking tonight."
The shootout victory assures at least a share of the Kansas City-Atchison League title for the Phoenix (6-0) with a Scotties squad that entered the contest averaging 53.4 points per game.
"It was a big win and was basically for the league championship," Greenly said. "We conquered it as a team."
Atchison is now 2-0 against Highland Park in their second season in the KCA. Scotties senior running back Tre Richardson with 1630 yards of total offense and 17 touchdowns on 76 touches compared to Greenly's 852 accumlated yards of offense and 17 touchdowns on 91 touches on the season.
Atchison running back and linebacker coach Craig Handke emphasized how much they look to propagate tough and hard nose runs that Greenly routinely runs through multiple defenders on.
"Jesse wants the ball, wants to put the team on his back and keep running downhill," Handke said. "We preach leg drive and making more than one man bring you down. We knew Richardson was good, but I told him before the game, leave no doubt who the best running back in the state is tonight."
Carter connecting with junior wide receiver Jeter Purdy provided the other lone trip to the end zone for the Phoenix on the night.
Carter boastfully touted the confidence his team had heading into the game.
"They thought they were going to come into the league and run stuff," Carter said. "We all knew what was going to happen, but we just had to show it."
