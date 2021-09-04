Atchison High will start the year with a new leader at the helm, Craig Hanzel.
The AHS teacher will take over a team that has a lot of promise with loads of young talent. Hanzel will lean on Joaquinn Campos, Tim Collins, and Xander White for leadership. His young striker, Aaron Fridell, will be called upon to score goals this year as well.
Fridell was clinical in front of the goal last year scoring with his feet and head. Hanzel will use a diamond shape with those four players up top to create offensive and control possession.
“My instinct, as a coach, is to be aggressive with creating and taking advantage of play. That being said, I am getting to know the player’s chemistry and will adapt my instinct to their chemistry,” Hanzel said. “I do believe there will be games that are going to require a more conservative approach. I also believe that teams that control possession time, tend to control the scoreboard.”
Goalkeeper Boston Bruce shined late last season utilizing his agility and awareness to create save after save. Bruce will be asked to arrange his defense in a tactical way to unleash his front four on counterattacks especially during games that the Phoenix have to have a conservative approach.
“We want to always improve. We want to grow in tactical skills, have a better understanding of strategy, and improve not only the team, but the soccer program as a whole,” Hanzel said.
Hanzel will take over as coach as plans to build on the success of the previous coach staff and help these young players develop into successful athletes, but it may take a little longer due to a new coaching staff according to Hanzel.
“New coaches, new strategies and tactics, sometimes has a way of producing outcomes that may take a little longer to see the fruition of,” Hanzel said. “However, I think that a positive infrastructure was left by the previous coaches, allowing for results as we grow.”
With a new coach and a strong attacking line, Atchison will be a formidable opponent no matter the style of soccer they take to the field.
