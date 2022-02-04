Atchison senior Katy Harris etched her name in the record books for the program by earning her 1,000th career point in a 46-21 win over Wyandotte Friday night at Atchison High School.
Harris said this accomplishment was absolutely something she has been striving for since her career began with the program.
"I've been working for it since freshman year," Harris said. "Once it happened I couldn't believe it, but I've worked hard for it."
Harris did start the game with some nerves present as her first two trips to the free-throw line resulted in zero points.
"You could tell I was nervous, and I was in my head a little bit," Harris said. "I don't usually play nervous, but it was just kind of important to me. I can't do it the next couple of games, and it was just a one-time thing."
She eventually settled in and put up nine points at the half helping the Phoenix to a 28-9 lead.
The senior needed 10 more points to reach her long-awaited goal.
Harris scored on three straight possessions late in the fourth quarter including two long two's towards the outside bringing her total on the night to 19 points.
Atchison Head Coach Nic Rebant said getting Harris to this milestone was an exciting process that he was happy to celebrate.
"It helps bring some excitement to the program, and it's stuff like that we need to celebrate," Rebant said. "To get her there was a good time."
Rebant did express how much better his team could've played as a whole on the night especially on offense at times.
"I don't think we were as crisp offensively as we should be," Rebant said. "We had a lot of one pass shots and a lot of missed easy shots. We had some good plays set up but didn't always execute."
The win also brings the Phoenix (8-7) to 5-0 in Kansas City-Atchison League and puts them closer to their goal of winning the league.
Rebant said having the tough out-of-conference schedule to begin the season has paid dividends and helped bring them to where they are now.
"Those games are kind of tough, but they prepare you for this," Rebant said. "It gets you to play to that level of competition."
Harris said the team is growing more and more confident, and they approach the goal of taking home the league title this season.
"I think each game we've grown more as a team," Harris said. "I would say we're pretty confident we can finish 10-0 in the league."
