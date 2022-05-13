Atchison senior Katy Harris will be taking the next step in her athletic career as she is signed on to play volleyball at Highland Community College.
Harris has been a standout player in volleyball, girls basketball, and soccer throughout her career.
Basketball was Harris’ first love but as time went on she began to appreciate volleyball more until now deciding that is indeed the sport she plans to play at the next level.
“At first I really did like basketball but as the years went by I started to have more love for volleyball I guess,” Harris said.
Harris is a member of both the 1,000th point club in basketball and the 1,000th kill club in volleyball.
Harris said she enjoyed the overall vibe of the Scotties’ program.
“I like their community, volleyball team and it’s close to home,” Harris said.
Liz Harris, her volleyball coach and mother, said she looks forward to the opportunity to watch her daughter play at the college level close to home.
“As her coach and her mom I’m definitely looking forward to watching her play some more volleyball,” Coach Harris said. “I’m glad that she’s going to be close by.”
This is Coach Harris’ second daughter to play volleyball in college after Winny Harris started her career with Emporia State in 2020.
Katy Harris also follows in the footsteps of her mother and grandmother who both also played volleyball at Highland.
“I think it’s pretty cool,” Coach Harris said. “Highland was a really good experience to me and I think she’ll have a good experience there also.”
