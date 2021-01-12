Katy Harris was everywhere on the floor Tuesday night for the Lady Red.
Her impressive performance helped lead Atchison High School to 54-34 home win over Pleasant Ridge.
Harris finished with a game-high 27 points as she scored in the lane, behind the three point line and from the charity stripe.
She was important for the victory, but Head Coach Blaine Clardy emphasized the team win.
“She [Harris] ends up in good areas to score,” Clardy said. “I think tonight was a great team effort, but she played great too.”
Harris was appreciative of her teammates who put her in good spots to score.
“I have improved, but I have to thank my teammates,” Harris said. “They gave me great passes.”
One of her teammates who passed and scored well was freshman Presley Simpson.
The starting point guard was important in breaking Pleasant Ridge’s full court press. Simpson finished with 12 points.
“Playing a whole game like that is tough,” Harris said. “She [Simpson] played like she’s been playing forever, she played great.”
Zamauria Herring made a clutch three pointer on the left wing to push the Lady Red’s lead to double figures in the fourth quarter.
“It was a good turning point,” Clardy said. “It helped us shut the door a little bit.”
This was the first game for AHS since the first week of December due to COVID-19 protocols.
The team started off with some rust, but fought through it according to Harris.
“At first we were a little slow getting back into things, but we we played well especially on defense and worked together well,” Harris said
