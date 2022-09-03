Atchison Head Coach Craig Hanzel is entering his second season with the Atchison boys soccer team with hopes to keep building and bettering the program.
“Some goals for the team this year are to better coalesce as a team, play better possession ball and to continually learn, adapt, and become a better team than we were the day before,” Hanzel said.
The Phoenix will have some key returners like goalie Boston Bruce and seniors Riley Miller and Aiden Bilderback.
“They disrupted countless runs and shots on the goal providing a solid layer of protection between the opposing offense and our goalie,” Hanzel said.
Hanzel also expects big things from sophomores Clark Felvus and Parker Snowden this season.
“Last year Felvus, who as a freshman last year provided brilliant play and has grown even more talented moving into his sophomore year this year,” Hanzel said. “Snowden, who as a sophomore last year received 2nd team all-league returns to direct play and finish at the goal.”
Atchison was able to win its first league game in over six seasons, but Hanzel is also optimistic about some changes around the facility as well.
“Through the generosity and hard work of the USD 409 Soccer Field Project, the organization is dedicated to creating a modern space for all the USD409 soccer teams,” Hanzel said. “Prior to the donations, the JV program played shortened games due to the lack of sunlight, challenging the development of all USD 409 soccer programs. Having a dedicated field that allows a JV program to flourish and participate in full games is an essential key to building a program that can compete better in the Meadowlark League.”
