After being led by Liz Harris for the past 20 seasons Atchison volleyball will have a new Head Coach in Ashley Funk.
Funk takes over the program after being an assistant with the Phoenix for one season.
She said being able to be on staff last season provide the transition to head coach to be much smoother.
"It kind of helped with taking over the program, and I knew some of the ins and outs," Funk said. "Any questions I've had she's also been very helpful."
Funk played under Harris as well at Atchison and later moved on to play at Benedictine College.
Funk stressed the importance of establishing fundamentals in hopes they are passed down to younger volleyball players as well.
"This summer we've been working a lot on just building the fundamentals and hoping to continue to grow those fundamentals through even younger kids in Atchison so that by the time they get into high school they have them down so we can work from there," Funk said.
Funk had coaching experience at both the college and high school, including two seasons as BC's Junior Varsity coach before joining Harris' staff.
Funk said she for sure knows that there is the pressure of expectations with how well the program operated during the Harris era.
"There is pressure in keeping up that expectation of just the way things were run by her and how she communicates with parents and kids," Funk said.
Funk said being able to coach and teach in her hometown was always a goal she hoped to achieve one day.
"I kind of always had that goal in mind to teach and coach," Funk said. "So to have that become a reality is really awesome for me."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.