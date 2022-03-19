Atchison softball will have a new face at the helm of the program this season in head coach Jennifer Felvus.
Felvus has 20 years of experience at the high school coaching level and played at MidAmerica Nazarene University as well. Felvus said she couldn’t be more excited to help guide and lead the Atchison softball program.
“We’re diving into the season, and the girls are totally bought in and ready to play some real softball,” Felvus said. “I’m really looking forward to what we have coming, and I couldn’t be more excited about the season.”
Felvus said getting the basics down was the main focus of what she wanted to install in her first season with the Phoenix.
“I think if you can do the fundamentals you can do just about anything,” Felvus said. “We’re really focusing in on our basic fundamentals of hitting and fielding because I believe all that translates to what we need.”
The new head coach said she can clearly see the kids improving and responding well early on in the process.
“I’m really excited to just see them working hard, see things changing and sticking,” she said.
Senior Madi Bruce said she and the team are looking forward to seeing what Felvus has to offer the program.
“I think we’re all excited to get a new face in here and teach us some different things and maybe have a little bit more structure,” Bruce said. “She cares about us a lot, and she wants to see us improve every day.”
