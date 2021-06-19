Former Atchison volleyball player Mattie Dougherty recently signed her letter of intent to continue her volleyball career with the University of Saint Mary after playing two years at Allen County Community College.
Dougherty said the success of the Spires program with qualifying for nationals the previous two years obviously played a big role in her decision.
“The volleyball program here at USM was something that caught my eye,” Dougherty said. “The past two seasons the team has made it to nationals which is outstanding and such an accomplishment.”
Dougherty ranked sixth in total digs in the KJCCC with 407, third in the league servings per set, fourth in digs per set and was named All-League honorable mention.
The Red Devils also had two consecutive double digit win seasons with Dougherty and her class members after failing to do so the previous four seasons.
“I think the biggest part of my success from here at Allen would be leaving knowing that I made a change in the program,” Dougherty said. “My class was a huge turn around for the program and I’m so happy to have been able to do that for them.”
Dougherty said she feels grateful to keep playing volleyball especially with how much an effect Covid had on the fall sports season.
“Being able to play on for two more years is a blessing,” Dougherty said. “With Covid happening, this past year was not quite how I imagined my season looking. So being able to start back up in the fall and get a regular season would be awesome.”
