Atchison football clinched the right to host a home playoff game next Friday thanks to a 51-22 road win over Schlagle last Friday night.
The Phoenix had an impressive third quarter by shutting out the Mustangs and scoring 28-0 points that ultimately led to the blowout victory after a close first half.
Junior running back Jesse Greenly had another outstanding performance with 120 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries.
Greenly now has 1,224 yards and 23 touchdowns on the season.
Sophomore quarterback Trey Carter had 112 total yards on the ground and air with a pair of rushing scores on the night in the win.
The Atchison defense also had seven sacks on the night.
The Phoenix will either host Field Kindley and Fort Scott in their first-round matchup Friday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.
