Atchison boys basketball was spurred by a solid defensive performance by an energetic crowd for a 65-40 home-opening victory over Bishop Seabury.
The Phoenix didn't have the cleanest performance on offense but showed how scrappy and tough they can be in the win.
"I like their effort, and I think they are fun to watch," Coach Pat Battle said. "They played really hard today."
Battle said he was also impressed with how his team has defended to start the season.
"I'm very pleased with how we've defended," Battle said. "We've played man the first three games, and it's looked pretty good."
Sophomore Xiomar Hernandez led the team with 15 points, junior Brenden Martin was second with 11, and several other players within a few points of each for an overall balanced effort.
Nobody is selfish and we all share the ball," senior Trey Carter said. "Nobody worries about anybody else's points."
Battle said being balanced is key and makes sure opponents can't be lackadaisical with defending certain players on the court.
"That's important because it neutralizes combination defenses," Battle said. "Team's can't just play soft man on certain kids and not worry about them."
Battel did point out the team still has much to work on offensively and free throws after going 7-17 at the line.
"Execution offensively has got to be better even with us scoring 65 points tonight, and we've got to be a better team at the line," Battle said.
The win was also the first time Battle was able to coach in front of a regular home crowd as the Atchison head coach.
"I hadn't experienced that here as the head coach yet, and they were very exciting," Battle said.
