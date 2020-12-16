Atchison captain Benjamin Cooper earned the honors of 2nd team all state from the KHSSCA for the second straight season.
Cooper was a stalwart center-back for the Redmen that earned him two goals including the winner against Maur Hill-Mount Academy on October 22.
This goal showcased his quality and work ethic which Head Coach Alex Supple has credited to the senior’s success.
“He works just as hard at practice as he does in games, you will never find him finishing outside of the top three in fitness,” Supple said. “He sees the game extraordinarily well, knowing which passes to make and when to carry the ball himself.”
Cooper’s goal against the Ravens was Supple’s favorite highlight. Cooper was able to get past
a MHMA defender on the left wing and cut inside the top of the box. He then fired a shot past the keeper for the game winner.
“I asked him what the best moment of the season was for him. We both agreed that his Maur Hill goals were up there. I personally think that the one for the game-winner at their [MHMA] place was the highlight of the season,” Supple said.
Cooper’s favorite highlight was not his goal against the cross town rival, but the Redmen’s overtime victory over Lafayette. Cooper was strong in defense the whole game, yet he never scored during the game.
“That is just the kind of athlete he is- the team always comes first,” Supple said.
MH-MA was able to secure honors from the KHSSCA as well. Joseph Hernandez, Taka Kashima and Erick Sanford were awarded Honorable Mention for the Ravens.
These awards highlight a strong class of soccer in Atchison and the development of the sport in the area.
“We are working to grow soccer in this community, and the biggest piece of that is the fantastic kids who are members of both the boys and girls soccer teams,” Supple said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.