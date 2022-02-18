Atchison junior Jesse Greenly sunk two free throws in the final seconds to give his team a 54-52 win over Sumner Academy in a roller coaster game Friday night.
Greenly was confident he would come through when he was needed and was also emboldened by the home crowd.
"I knew I was going to hit them with how much our crowd had me hyped," Greenly said. "They help give me the confidence."
The Phoenix trailed 49-45 with just two and half minutes left and made several defensive stops to allow for the emotional win in front of a raucous crowd.
"It's just the fact that these kids never quit all year long," Head Coach Pat Battle said. " It was will, grit, and just finding a way to win. It was a great win for our guys, the program, and the town."
Greenly also said the amount of pressure the Atchison defense applied late played a significant role as well as Sumner going 1-4 at the free-throw line in the final minute.
"I feel like the difference at the end was the pressure we were putting on them and giving them a run for their money," Greenly said. "Thanks to the crowd for being loud and making them miss their free throws."
The Phoenix tied the game at 52-52 with 13.5 seconds left and were able to get a defensive stop on the next possession that allowed Greenly to get fouled and head to the line for winning points.
Battle said he was confident Greenly would come through in the clutch.
"When he got fouled I felt very fouled I felt very confident to tell you the truth," "Battle said. He is extremely competitive and always finds a way to help his team win."
Greenly finished the game with 16 points, freshman Xiomar Hernandez was second with 11 points, and sophomore Trey Carter was third with 10.
Atchison did make some adjustments in the third quarter after a sluggish first half offensively that led to them being down 27-19.
"We said let's go back t our base offense, and so we did," Battle said. "The kids executed it really well."
Greenly said barnburner of a win was a good confidence boost for his team after they suffered a heartbreaking 50-48 to Washington last week.
"It was a big one, and we needed this one especially after a tough loss last week," Greenly said.
