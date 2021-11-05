Atchison football ran into a buzzsaw in Eudora that ended its season by a score of 50-7 Friday night at Amelia Earhart Field in the second round of the 4A state playoffs.
The Cardinals dominated and controlled the game on both sides of the ball in their blowout victory.
Eudora entered halftime with a 28-0 lead thanks to a running game the Phoenix just couldn't contain with three starting linemen missing on both sides of the ball.
"It's very good offense, and they run the ball very well," Coach Jim Smith said. "I'm not trying to make excuses because the kids we had step in did a nice job, but having three big men down is tough."
"It's hard to put into word how proud I'm with how hard these kids worked all season long," "One game doesn't make a season, and it's tough when you lose this way."
The Phoenix were able to finally get on the board in the final minute of play thanks to a rushing touchdown from junior running back Jesse Greenly to have a small bright spot to end the game.
"I just wanted to get a score on the board so we could feel better about ourselves," Smith said.
Atchison will have many faces back for next season and the years to come.
"I just feel good with how they conduct themselves at practice and at school. It makes it all worthwhile," Smith said.
