Atchison senior Madi Bruce signed her letter of intent Monday at Atchison High School to continue her volleyball career with William Woods.
Bruce has been a key component during her time with the program and has also been under head coach Liz Harris for the majority of her volleyball career.
"I'm really excited I get to meet some new people and start a new chapter in my volleyball career," Bruce said. "I've been playing under her for probably 8-10 years so I haven't really known any other coach," "She's played a big part in my volleyball career."
Harris said Bruce always brought so much effort and heart to anything involving volleyball while she coached her.
"She's one of the hardest working girls I've ever coached," Harris said. "She never did anything halfway, never wanted to miss practice, and always wanted to be at everything we did."
Bruce amassed 1,200 career assists and 250 aces throughout her impressive career at the setter position.
Harris said Bruce will find her way to success at the college level with the same work ethic she displayed on the floor in high school.
"I always had lots of compliments on what beautiful hands she has and that she doesn't make very many mistakes," Harris said. "When they see how hard she works and how she holds herself to such a high standard."
