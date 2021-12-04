Atchison boys basketball head coach Pat Battle enters his second year with the program with a sense of excitement and optimism.
One of the biggest aspects Battle is excited about is the number of kids interested in the program.
“The fact that we have almost 30 kids out for basketball is exciting after we finished last season around 18,” Battle said. “It’s nice to see there is more interest.”
Battle said kids are obviously more comfortable and familiar with what he’s having them do at practice, and it’s helping early on.
“I’m excited that we have kids who are excited,” Battle said. “Things are moving at a much faster clip as far as kids being familiar with the drills we do at practice than it was last year at this time.”
The Phoenix will have a mixture of young players who also saw extensive playing time last season.
Junior Jesse Greenly, sophomores Jeter Purdy and Trey Carter should be contributors to the program this season.
“We’re young, and at the same time we’re old,” Battle said. “We’ve got a lot of returning lettermen with kids who got experience.”
Battle said playing at a competitive level and good effort level are what he expects out of his team first and foremost this season.
“I’m expecting us to be in really good shape, play hard and compete,” Battle said. “That’s what you hope for at this time of year is to go out there and give yourself a chance no matter who the opponent is. I want people that come to a game to walk out of here to say of the two teams Atchison High School played harder.”
Battle is also looking forward to games being back to normal with plenty of students and fans in the arena to watch.
“Last year it just felt strange all year long,” Battle said. “It’ll feel more like really basketball with the atmosphere that makes it more fun.”
