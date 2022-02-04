The team as a whole took second at the meet Tuesday at Sumner Academy.
Ace Meek 1st at 120
Archer Willis 1st 126
John Collins 2nd at 132
Jake Cook 3rd at 138
Jacob Hedges 3rd at 152
Jake Rebant 1st at 160
Nick Cairo 1st at 170
Caleb Aversman 2nd at 182
Todd Daniel 1st at 220
Ethan Matthias 2nd at HWT
McKenzie Ostertag 2nd at 115
Kate Servaes 3rd at 132
Carissa Smith 2nd at 170
