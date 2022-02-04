The team as a whole took second at the meet Tuesday at Sumner Academy.

Ace Meek 1st at 120

Archer Willis 1st 126

John Collins 2nd at 132

Jake Cook 3rd at 138

Jacob Hedges 3rd at 152

Jake Rebant 1st at 160

Top Videos

Nick Cairo 1st at 170

Caleb Aversman 2nd at 182

Todd Daniel 1st at 220

Ethan Matthias 2nd at HWT

McKenzie Ostertag 2nd at 115

Kate Servaes 3rd at 132

Carissa Smith 2nd at 170

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.