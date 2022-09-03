Despite having a new head coach in Ashley Funk, the Atchison volleyball program had an impressive 52 girls out for the sport in the first season of a new era.
Funk said having this type of interest in the program is encouraging and allows for them to have even more teams as far as JV and freshman players.
“We have a lot of girls who are eager to learn the sport and a few girls last year who have really stepped up to help out the ones who are new,” Funk said. “It’s nice because now we don’t have to cut anyone, and it gives everyone the ability to learn the game better.”
The Phoenix will have several returning players like senior Kathryn Ross, junior Emma Regan, and senior Kennedy Portenier.
Ross said Funk has helped her become an overall better volleyball player from when she started as an assistant last season and now as the head coach.
“She’s taught me a lot and helped me work on my swing, and it’s helped me a better volleyball player along with others on the team as well,” Ross said.
Funk hopes to continue the success the program had for many years under Liz Harris.
“Our goal is to just continue that success we’ve had in the past, especially the league, but also look to have more success in the postseason,” Funk said. “We’ve been working a lot on ball control and some of the basics, and hopefully those things will help to win matches.”
Outside of providing leadership on the court, Ross said she wants to help build a family environment around the team for her final season.
“In the past, we haven’t had enough girls to have four teams so I’m very excited to become a family and get closer,” Ross said. “I just want everyone to feel like a family and have a good time and make it as fun as possible in my last year and make everyone happy.”
