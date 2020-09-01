The ground attack will be the strength of Atchison football once again this season with a number of capable options in the backfield.
“I really like our backfield as far as being big and powerful,” Coach Jim Smith said. “We have four kids who can carry the ball well and we’re going to run right at you.”
Senior Xavier Cushinberry will lead the way in the backfield along with sophomores Jesse Greenly and Sean Noll.
Senior quarterback Patrick Denton will also be returning and he is also a threat on the ground.
Atchison’s will also have starters returning on the offensive line as well including Cayden Pennington
Atchison most significant woes last season came in the form of turnovers.
Turning the ball over plagued the Redmen in a number of contests last season.
“Our line is solid, we want to keep it simple and eliminate the turnovers,” Smith said. “Last year was just awful in terms of turnovers. I can’t remember how many off the top of my head but it was bad in some games.”
Atchison will also have a bit of new look on defense with changing from a 4-3 to a 3-4.
“We’re going to a 3-4 defense this year and I really like the look of the defense,” Smith said. “I especially like our linebackers but we will have to replace our defensive line this year.”
Just like other teams this fall, Atchison will have another opponent besides the team on the schedule that given week in Covid-19.
Smith said the virus is just another obstacle that he and his staff have to be aware of.
“It’s going to be challenging because it’s going to put more duties on our coaches that we haven’t had to deal with before in the past,” Smith said. “We’re going to do the best we can and hopefully it all works out.”
