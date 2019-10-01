A quick score and a dominating first-half fueled the Atchison soccer team to their first win of the season, a 2-1 victory over Lafayette in St. Joseph Tuesday night.
Atchison wasted no time in scoring their first goal of the game as forward Caleb Saunders received a perfect pass from teammate Eric Hill, which allowed Saunders to score in the second minute to give them the early lead. Head coach Alex Supple thought it was just the start they needed.
“That definitely set the momentum that carried through the first half,” Supple said. “It’s nice because [Saunders] is a senior, it’s his second goal and a good opportunity for him. It made the next 38 minutes a lot easier.”
Lafayette head coach Joshua Walters explained how the pass just got past his defense which led to the goal.
“It’s always a domino effect,” Walters said. “One mistake, and it wasn’t even a horrible mistake, just a slight miss. I keep telling them it’s a game of inches. It’s just one of the things. We got unlucky on that one.”
Atchison controlled the ball for most of the half and would add another goal thanks to a goal by forward Alonso Diaz-Li in the 18th minute.
With a 2-0 lead going into half-time, Supple was very pleased with how her team started the game.
“We came out with our top half playing good,” Supple said. “Are offense was playing well. We were being creative, finding good opportunities and the scored stayed close because Lafayette has a good physical side. They are going to go fight for every ball. We had two goals that we worked hard for.”
The physical side of Lafayette really showed in the second half as neither team was able to get good shots.
Lafayette was able to make things interesting. In the 67th minute Hector Pablo-Mendoza scored their first goal of the game, with the assist going to Cade King.
Things were tight during the final minutes of the game and Walters was loving it.
“It was exciting. I was excited and I think they were excited too,” Walters said. “I was hoping for more. Some days we’ll get the best of that but today, [Atchison] got the best of it.”
Atchison’s defense held and capped off their first win of the season. Supple was very proud of her team and how they handled the adversary after allowing the late goal.
“We did a good job of not getting down and continuing to be mentally tough,” Supple said. “Down to the very the minute they were trying to score, so that mental toughness was a big part of controlling the second half.”
Now that they have their first win, Supple is hoping her team continues to make strides as the season progresses.
“We’re pretty young and have come a long way. We aren’t as frantic as we used to be. We are starting to play good soccer, finding feet and hopefully we continue to do that more so through the end of the year.”
