Atchison soccer had a number of selections for KCA All-League and Kansas All-State.
First team KCA selections were Emma Regan and Kennedy Portenier. Second team selections were LiliAnna Campos, Katy Harris, and Kathryn Ross. Honorable Mentions were Maria Martin, Maddison Bowen, and Jayme Avey.
Regan was also named second team All-State on the season and the Phoenix had Katy Harris, Maria Martin and LiliAnna Campos who were all honorable mentions.
