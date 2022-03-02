Atchison High School basketball just seemed to be one or two baskets away from being right in its first-round 42-28 Sub-State loss to Paola Tuesday night in Atchison.
The Phoenix had a number of open looks that just missed the basket in the first half and eventually put them behind 20-9 at halftime.
"It just didn't feel like it was meant to be and that's unfortunate because we battled our butts off," Head Coach Nic Rebant said. "I told them that might have been the most intense I've seen them play."
The Phoenix did go on a run in the third quarter to pull within 27-19 before the Panthers would close the quarter with a 5-0 run.
Rebant said his team didn't do a good job getting open for shots on the perimeter throughout the game.
"We just didn't do a good job of getting open on the wings," Rebant said. "We were relying on our ball handlers too much."
Despite the loss, Rebant said he look fondly on the season that was with Atchison going 10-0 and winning the Kansas City-Atchison league.
"They are forever my family," Rebant said. "I can never be a first-year coach again and the things they accomplished this year are pretty amazing."
