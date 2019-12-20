ROSSVILLE — The Atchison Redmen hit the road to challenge a Mideast League contender on Friday and came away with the victory, outscoring the home team through most of the game and bringing hard defensive pressure to succeed.
The boys in red secured their second consecutive victory away from Atchison, 55-46. Starting things off, the Rossville Bulldawgs fought AHS to a standstill in the first quarter, ending it at 11-11. Both teams demonstrated talent in blocking shots and rebounding, with multiple mid-air collisions produced in the contest for the ball. The Bulldawgs showed some signs of not being able to keep pace in the second quarter, with the Redmen nearly doubling up on them, finishing the half with a score of 29-22.
Atchison junior Xavier Hernandez, as he often does, led the scoring for the Redmen with 21 points and a double-double. Garyeon Simpson recorded 14 points.
“He’s been playing well,” Head Coach Matt Hall said of Hernandez. “He’s been getting to his spot. He knows where his spot is and so he can score the basketball for us. Guys know where he is and they trust him to do his job. He’s finishing around the rim.”
The pace of the game slowed down somewhat in the third quarter, with the Bulldawgs whittling the advantage for Atchison down to four points midway through that phase of the game.
Hernandez and Simpson powered additional offensive attack for the Redmen, and Atchison secured a double-digit lead on steals and fast-break layups by junior Omarion Daniels and Simpson. However, the Bulldawgs pushed back and brought it to 42-36 by the end of the quarter.
The Redmen went on a six-point run to begin the fourth quarter and secure an 11-point lead, their largest of the game, on baskets by Hernandez, Simpson and Arnold. The Bulldawgs made several intense drives into the paint only to have their shots miss or get deflected.
Hall said that he believes his team needs to do a better job of finishing off the game.
“Some of the things that we were doing were just not very smart basketball,” Hall said. “We were up 11 there and we were playing like we were down 35. We just need to slow down, rinse repeat over and over. I mean, they couldn’t guard us.”
The Redmen took a double-digit advantage into the final three minutes. The Bulldawgs had poor luck at the free-throw line, though they did manage to narrow the deficit to six points by the final minute of play, before the Redmen put the game away with free throws.
The Atchison varsity boys, 4-1, are all set for a Christmas vacation. They will return on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, to face the Savannah Savages in Savannah, Missouri.
“There’s a lot of things we still got to work out,” Hall said. “We got a long ways to go. We got to work on some things in the middle of the break. We gotta get smarter. That’s gonna be hard to do, but I’m happy to be 4-1.”
