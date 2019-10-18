Bellevue Country Club played host to the Kansas City Atchison league cross country meet for the first time since 2016.
The event saw positive feedback from other league schools along with five Redmen finishing in the top ten.
Atchison coach Monica Beien said plenty of work went into the event being the best it could be for everyone in attendance.
“We take a lot of pride in this course,” Beien said. “Our athletic director, maintenance and myself spent a lot of time putting the event together yesterday. The weather was beautiful and it’s probably the nicest day we’ve had all season.”
Senior Adalynn Collins won league for the first time in her career with a time of 21 minutes and 8.75 seconds.
Senior Emily Tull was sixth with a time of 27 minutes and 26.91 seconds and sophomore Anna Gorrell was seventh with a time of 28 minutes and 44.22 seconds.
Senior Jayden Watkins was fifth with a time of 20 minutes and 29.41 seconds and senior Taylor Stein was sixth with a time of 20 minutes and 41.05 seconds.
Beien said she saw plenty of motivation from her runners as well to impress during the evening.
“They took a lot of pride in that it was a home meet and you could see that,” Beien said. “As whole I think the team knew running in Atchison was a big deal with their fans here.”
