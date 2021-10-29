The defense and running game led the way at a muddy Amelia Earhart Stadium Friday night in Atchison's first playoff victory since 2006 over Fort Scott by a score of 14-6.
The Phoenix held the Tiger offense in check throughout the night and didn't give up many easy yards.
Head Coach Jim Smith gave a ton of credit to defensive plays and coaches on the night.
"It's a big win, and the kids feel good about themselves and the coaching staff as well," Smith said. "The defense was awesome, and the coaches did a great job of preparing them all week for the veer offense that they run."
Atchison senior Jake Rebant had maybe the biggest tackle of the night on the final drive of the game.
A screen pass that had the potential to go deep into Atchison territory in the final minute of the game before the linebacker shed a blocker to stop the runner for just a five-yard gain around midfield where the Phoenix would eventually hold Fort Scott for the win.
"It's surreal," Rebant said. "We were 2-6 last year, and we worked way too hard for us to go out like that."
Atchison has held opponents to an average of 15.75 points per game since giving up 50 points to Lafayette to start the season.
"Besides the first game, I don't think anyone has put over 300 yards on us," Rebant said. "We're a heck of defense with great coaches, and we just work every day."
Junior running back Jesse Greenly had another signature score on the night with an electrifying 58-yard run that saw the bell cow back juke and run through would-be tacklers for the first touchdown of the night in the second quarter.
The runner continued to run over and through Tigers on the messy field.
"He's a special back, and he's going to make plays for us," Smith said. "The field conditions were such that made you stay inside the tackles, and he stepped up to the challenge. He ran fast, hard, and punished people."
Rebant said the challenging schedule Atchison had last season gave them experience and motivation to prove themselves this season.
"We had a chip on our shoulder this season to prove we aren't punks," Rebant said. "We had a tough schedule with a lot of 6A schools."
The Phoenix will host Eudora next week after it defeated Ottawa 54-13
Rebant is excited to have another chance to play on their home field.
"We have so much support behind us from the coaches and the amazing crowd we had tonight," Rebant said. "As a team captain, I'm stoked."
