The Lady Red fell to the Bulldogs 4-1 on Monday afternoon in a matchup that was closer than the score indicated.
AHS played the full match down a couple of players, but the home side was still able to create some chances.
Head Coach Alex Zanatta was proud with his team’s effort and how the score did not tell the whole story.
“We were on the attack, it wasn’t like we sat back and played defense,” Zanatta said.
The lone goal for Atchison came in the second half when Zamauria Herring looped a ball over the keeper’s head. Herring used her speed and quickness to get past the Bulldogs defense and slip through on goal.
“She’s the most fit on the field,” Zanatta said. “We found we can use her up in the attack when we need to.”
Zanattta’s squad is a raw and upcoming squad with many underclassman making impacts in the game.
The right wing was dangerous all afternoon for the Lady Red which was controlled by Kennedy Portenier, Maria Martin and Emma Regan.
“To see their growth every game and to think about what they are going to do in the future [is exciting],” Zanatta said. “They are making steps every minute of every game, they are coming around.”
