The Lady Red had a quick turnaround after their loss on Monday. They bounced back with a resounding victory over Schlagle 7-1 on Tuesday afternoon.
The difference was pretty noticeable according to Head Coach Alex Zanatta. He attributed the win to being able to field a full team of 11 players.
Kennedy Portenier opened the scoring for AHS as she delivered a long strike from outside the box which caught the Stallions keeper off guard.
The second goal came from Maria Martin who used a strong first touch inside the box to get around the Schlagle defense. She used her strong right foot to score at the near post.
Martin has been playing the right wing well all season and it comes down to practice. She’s been playing her favorite position for a quite a bit of time.
“I have played it since I was little and I have been practicing since i was four years old,” Martin said.
When the ball crossed the line for the Lady Red there was an unselfish excitement in the air.
“They are team players, they love the team, they are all about the team,” Zanatta said. “I was glad to see when she [Martin] got one.”
Following Martin’s goal, Kathryn Ross was able to put one in the net herself. This time the goal came from the left wing. Ross has been commanding in the middle of the park, but now her name has finally been added to the score sheet.
“When Catherine got her first goal of the year, everyone knew it,” Zanatta said. “They are out there for each other.”
Emma Regan and Katy Harris scored two goals each to further the lead for the Lady Red. This performance was dominate from start to finish in all aspects of the game.
“Our team is very close. I love playing with such a supportive team even if we make a mistake our team always cheers us on,” Martin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.