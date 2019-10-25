Atchison football got off to a slow start on Friday against the Sumner Sabres, but found their rhythm with a tremendous offensive rebound following halftime, leading to a 35-7 victory in their last regular season game.
The Redmen would be the first to score when fullback Xavier Cushinberry broke away between the tackles for a 20 yard touchdown run at 5:26 in the first quarter.
Cushinberry’s score put the Redmen up 6-0 due to a missed point after.
Penalties and missed opportunities would haunt the Atchison offense for the rest of the first half, leading to strong offensive pressure from the Sabers.
A shift of momentum took place with a fumble on a punt return, that pinned the Redmen inside their own 15 Yard line, allowing Sumner to score with 1:23 left in the half. The Sabres took the lead 7-6 going into halftime.
Following halftime, and in dire need of stability on offense, quarterback Garyeon Simpson changed the game with a keeper off the right side for a Redmen touchdown.
Simpson would take the snap again to complete the two point conversion, giving Atchison the lead 14-7.
Simpson spun his way into the end zone again at 3:16 in the third quarter, lighting a flame in Redmen offense that could not be distinguished.
Holding the lead 21-7, the Redmen’s fourth score of the game came at the hands of wide receiver Ryan Noll, who was caught streaking through midfield uncovered. Knoll dove in for the score giving the Redmen the lead 28-7.
Two series later, running back Elijah Haley hit the hole full speed, and was drug down within inches of the end zone. Haley would carry it up the middle to score on the next play, putting a cap on the game.
Atchison coach Jim Smith said his team performed well in tonight’s contest.
“I think we finally found what we do very well.” Smith said, “And that’s run well between the tackles. Our running backs were hitting the hole, and I can’t say enough good things about our line tonight.”
