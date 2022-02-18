Atchison Head Coach Nic Rebant was clear about how happy he was with the defensive effort his team put forth in a 44-31 win over Sumner Academy Friday night.
"That's the best defense we've played this year," "Rebant said. "We've been playing a 2-3 zone where we'll have our middle drop, but they (Sumner) like to drive, and we decided not to give that to them tonight."
Rebant praised the hustle his team showed throughout the night.
The way they hustled and played with effort was amazing," Rebant said. "That is what a ball team should look like."
Senior Katy Harris said the team's defense just moved perfectly throughout the night and stayed on assignment for help defense.
"We just moved around with help defense," Harris said. "If someone got beat we would have someone right there to help."
As usual, Harris was a force in the paint all night on both ends of the floor with 16 points, 15 rebounds, and four blocks.
Rebant said Harris showed how well she adjusts to when a team specifically keys in on her.
"They tried to take her away with two or three girls on her, but she knows how to position herself to get a pass or make the right pass," Rebant said. "We didn't hit all of them tonight, but we had a lot of good open looks just because of them focusing on her."
The win and sweep of the Sabres assure the Phoenix at least a share of the Kansas City-Atchison league title with just two games remaining.
Harris said this is what they have been aiming for all season.
"We've been talking about it all season and how much this game matters to us," Harris said. "It was a pretty cool win."
Rebant took a moment to express how proud how he is of his team and how he hopes the community recognizes what they have done this season.
"If we can finish league undefeated, that is a big step for our girls' program," Rebant said. "I told them it's all about the hard work they put in, and I want these people in town to know what kind of girls they are. They are a good group of girls and need to be seen by people."
