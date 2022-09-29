Atchison continues to roll through the KCA By James Howey Atchison Globe Sep 29, 2022 Sep 29, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Atchison running back Jesse Greenly runs past and through several Schlagle defenders Friday night. James Howey | Atchison Globe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Atchison high school football rolled through another Kansas City-Atchison league opponent last Friday night with a 63-14 victory over Schlagle.The Phoenix (4-0) forced three straight turnovers to start the night which eventually led to a staggering 35-0 lead at the end of the first quarter that put the game out of reach for the Stallions.Senior Jesse Greenly had another multi-touchdown performance with 174 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries.Greenly continues to boast one of the more impressive stat lines by a running back by averaging 9.3 yards a carry with 620 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season.Junior quarterback Trey Carter had 220 yards through the air and ground on the night to help compliment greenly.Head Coach Jim Smith said he not only likes the way his team is playing on the field but their attitude toward each other as well"I think we are really playing hard and playing well as a team," Smith said. "I really like the way the guys are being so supportive of each other." Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Recipes × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News ACCSEF Atchison continues to roll through the KCA Shaking the Family Tree Why Preventative Healthcare is Important The Effects of Late Season Usage on Cool Season Grasses Kansas County Weed Directors award Effingham woman top scholarship Join 4-H City Commission agrees to $250,000 CDBG funds for blighted building Trending Recipes Follow Us on Facebook Tweets by @AtchisonGlobe Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThursday night threat lands arrestNovák pays visit to Benedictine CollegeFolk hopes to bring Rocky's story to HollywoodAtchison High School 2022 Homecoming RoyaltyAmelia Earhart statue unveiled in AtchisonNicholas, Patricia M. 1956-2022Griffin, Norman H. 1935-2022SHERIFF'S REPORTATCHISON POLICE DEPARTMENTJackson Park shelter to get upgrade Images Videos CommentedTigers stomp Bears (1)Theatre Atchison to present story of Matilda (1)The 1975 offered 'insane' amount of money to support Ed Sheeran (1)Forest of Friendship to honor Pat and Kathy Carrigan. (1)Teens More Likely to Vape If Parent Smokes (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
