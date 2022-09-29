Greenly

Atchison running back Jesse Greenly runs past and through several Schlagle defenders Friday night.  

 James Howey | Atchison Globe

Atchison high school football rolled through another Kansas City-Atchison league opponent last Friday night with a 63-14 victory over Schlagle.

The Phoenix (4-0) forced three straight turnovers to start the night which eventually led to a staggering 35-0 lead at the end of the first quarter that put the game out of reach for the Stallions.

