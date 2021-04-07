The Lady Red softball team earned their first two wins of the season in a double header victory over Washington High School on Tuesday night. Atchison defeated the Wildcats 14-4 and 11-9 with strong team play.
Two innings of offensive explosion propelled Atchison all over the Wildcats at the Atchison Sports Complex on a windy evening. Head Coach Steve Watkins was pleased with his team’s ability to hit, defend and pitch well.
“We did well in all three phases of the game today,” Watkins said.
In the first game, the Lady Red were down 3-4 entering the 5th inning when their bats came alive. Cambryn Hysten started things off with a RBI single towards third base to level the score.
Jaliah Norfleet gave Atchison the lead with two RBIs when she hit a hard shot to the Wildcat infield. The ground ball was not collected safely and two runners were able to score. Norfleet gave the Lady Red a 6-4 lead and they never looked back. The Lady Red ended the 5th inning with a 9-4 lead.
In game two, Atchison continued with strong batting as Jasmine Ross hit two RBIs with a single in the 2nd inning. Presley Simpson helped the home team with a long drive to right field to expand the lead to three runs.
“We got a couple of good swings during those innings,” Watkins said. “That makes the difference, we were really happy how we hit the ball today.”
The quality of batting was equalled to the quality of pitching by Ashlyn Piper and Carissa Smith. In game one, Piper struggled to locate her pitch in the fifth inning as she allowed bases loaded and no outs with Washington leading 4-3. But, she responded with two straight strikeouts and a ground out which ended the inning. This changed the momentum for Atchison and helped them capture their first win of the season.
Smith started game two for Atchison and was comfortable from start to finish. She excelled in putting the ball in play trusting her defense to make the right decisions. The defense responded especially when Washington scored four of their nine runs in the final frame.
“We got some great work from in the circle and our defense was really good too,” Watkins said.
Atchison performed well enough in each area of the game to get both wins and as long as the scoreboard is in favor of the Lady Red, Watkins will be a happy man.
“Really happy to get them, any win is a good win," Watkins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.