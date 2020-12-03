Wrestling season began Thursday at Atchison High School with no fans but plenty of optimism and gratefulness from the respective head coaches of Atchison and Maur Hill-Mount Academy.
"We're just glad to be wrestling," Atchison coach Ed Crouse said. "It would've been a tough season without it."
The Redmen came out with the 48-21 win in a dual that only featured seven matches at the varsity level.
"I'm just glad we're able to wrestle as long as we can," MHMA coach Craig Handke said. "I love wrestling and anytime we can do it given the circumstances I'm pleased."
Atchison won five of the seven matches and all of those were by way of fall.
Crouse said his team looked a little ahead of schedule for this being the first action of the season.
"I figured we'd be a little rustier than we were but the guys were pretty eager and aggressive," Crouse said. "We've been working a lot on getting people tired and hitting them with what we need to hit them with and it worked."
Handke said having to face Atchison in a dual is always a challenge, but at the end of the day he was pleased to have his kids compete.
"We come over here and I hate it because we never really match up well with them," Handke said. "We still want to get our guys as many matches as we can before anything happens."
As of right now, KSHSAA has prohibited any fan attendance at Winter activities through Jan. 28.
Crouse said he would love to have some parents there but giving the kids the opportunity to compete in these circumstances is the most important objective.
"I know parents want to be here, I'm a parent and I'd want to be here also," Crouse said. "My concern is that the kids get to wrestle, and if that means parents have to watch on the computer, that's fine. I'd love to have them here but I just want to preserve our season."
Crouse said his team's goal is to compete like it might be the last day of the season every time they step on the mat.
"We want everyone to take everyday like it's the last day we might get to practice," Crouse said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.