Two area boy basketball players were recently named all-state from their performances throughout the season.
Atchison County Community High School senior Kieran Courter was named to second team All-State in class 2A.
Courter averaged 11.6 points per games along with 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.9 steals.
Atchison High School junior Jesse Greenly was named an honorable mention for All-State at class 4A.
Greenly averaged 11 points and eight rebounds per game during the season.
