Wilcox calls it a career
Benedictine head football coach Larry Wilcox announced his retirement from the program after a legendary 42 seasons at the helm. Coach Wilcox finished with a record of 304-154. He is just the 13th college head football coach at any level to achieve 300 victories. He is the second-winningest active head football coach in the NAIA and is also the winningest head football coach of any four-year Kansas college or university in history. He has led the program to eight Heart Championships and 14 NAIA Football Championship berths, reaching the national semifinals in 1992 and 2001 and playing in the National Championship Game in 2018. Wilcox is set to retire at the end of June 2021.
Forbes earns fifth at state
ACCHS’s Tannah Forbes claimed fifth place at state, the first official medal for Tigers girls wrestling in February. She achieved this despite suffering an ankle injury in November from cheerleading that seriously put her season in doubt. “To get the first official medal for Girls Wrestling was honestly life changing,” Forbes said.
Schwinn shines in
final season with MHMA
Maur Hill-Mount Academy senior running back Andrew Schwinn put together one of the greatest seasons ever for the Raven football program. Schwinn amassed 2,054 total yards of offense and 30 touchdowns in his nine-game senior season. The running back has also recently committed Kansas State University as a preferred walk on.
Cooper nets back-to-back state honors
Atchison’s Ben Cooper earned his second straight all-state selection. He is the first player in the program to accomplish the feat. No other boys soccer player student from Atchison County, or any neighboring county in Kansas, has been named to either the First Team or Second Team for a combined selection from classes 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A.
The impact of COVID-19 The worldwide pandemic had an impact on the entire sports landscape including local area sports. High school spring sports were canceled while fall and winter sports were able to take place with numerous restrictions for fans in attendance and some cancellations.
