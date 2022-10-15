For the first time since 1970-1971, Atchison County Community High School has captured back-to-back Northeast Kansas League after an 18-6 win over Jackson Heights Friday in Effingham.
ACCHS Head Coach Alex Thornburgh was astatic for his kids, program, and community after the emotional home victory.
"To see that happen two years in a row for these kids after a 50-year process it's so awesome with the work they put in throughout the year," Thornburgh said. "I'm so happy for the community as well."
The game was a ground-and-pound affair as both teams ran the ball for the majority of the night.
Senior quarterback Bricen Lee hit senior Coltin Myers on the first drive of the game and the Cobras answered by taking up about half of the first quarter to the game at 6-6 in the second quarter.
The score was the only one Jackson Heights had on the night before the Tigers shored up their defense the rest of the game.
"We just made some adjustments in where we were lining guys up defensively," Thornburgh said. "We challenged them, and they stepped up to the challenge, and that's a credit to those guys. They made plays when they needed to, and I'm so happy for them."
An interception from senior linebacker Trenton Kimmi late in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference on the night allowing Lee to score the first of his two rushing touchdowns to take a 12-6 with 5:06 remaining.
Thornburgh said his team made the plays at the right time going up against a run-focused team in the Cobras.
"They run the wishbone, and if they get four yards a carry that's what they want," Thornburgh said. "That was just a game where they made big plays when needed and stepped up."
The win was also the program's first over Jackson Heights in eleven years after losing the three previous meetings.
"We put in a lot of work for this the last two years, and we had a lot of guys this year, but we had guys who filled their spots," Lee said. "It shows we can compete and win against these teams we've had our downs against in the past."
