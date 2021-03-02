Not many expected the Atchison County Community high school girls basketball program season to end this early in postseason play.
The Tigers really never found any footing offensively early and once again dealt with foul trouble in their 46-40 home upset defeat against Riverside Tuesday night.
Sophomore Aleah Wallisch had two fouls in the first minute of the game and the other players in the big three of ACCHS in Addison Schletzbaum and Natalie Nitz struggled from the field.
The Tigers entered halftime down 17-13.
ACCHS Coach Austin Eckert gave credit to the type of defense Cyclones Coach Tim Stillman teaches.
"He coaches them very well with their pressure style man defense," Eckert said. "It was hard for us especially in the first half to get into our offense and get the looks that we want to go to."
The Tigers did find a little bit more offensive success in the second half but the effort proved to be too late as they couldn't overcome Schletzbaum and Wallisch eventually fouling out.
Eckert said they made some encouraging strides late in the season despite the disappointing ending.
"Anytime your season ends unless you win the last game it's going to be disappointing," Eckert said. "I feel like we made a lot of strides this year especially towards the end of the year."
The Lady Tigers end the season with a 16-5 record and will have all but one player back on the roster next season.
Eckert said this defeat should be used as a motivation and building block for a team that will have significant goals the next two seasons.
"I hope this loss drives us to get better," Eckert said. "Every person from coaches, players and managers has to get better this summer. We got a lot of work ahead of us."
