Atchison County High School football ended what has been a rough season on a high note with a 52-6 win Friday night in Effingham.
Senior running back four Tucker Smith led the team with four rushing touchdowns.
Fellow senior running back Trystin Myers also had a good night with three touchdowns.
"It felt great to come out to whoop a team that all don't like," Myers said. "Especially on senior night.
