Atchison County Community High School baseball will be back in action this spring with a little bit of an advantage compared to some other programs as the Tigers were able to compete in Legion ball over the summer after the spring sports season was unable to take place.
ACCHS coach Paul Courter said the experience of competing in the summer will ultimately be beneficial for his squad.
“Being able to have competed in the summer will help us out a lot this year,” Courter said.
Experience on the mound will be strength on the mound for the Tigers with players like Kieran Courter, Gunnar Koontz and Bailey Wilson returning.
All three of those upperclassmen have three seasons of experience for ACCHS.
“Our pitching will be pretty solid with three guys who have experience on the mound with us since they were sophomores,” Coach Courter said. “We’ll be competitive this year.”
Courter said being able to play in the summer was a big help for the underclassmen who were able to gain some experience against high school level competition when some other teams didn’t
“It helps a lot because the underclassmen that didn’t get the chance to play last year ended up getting to play and get some HS experience,” Courter said.
Coach Courter said hitting will be the biggest hurdle his team will need to overcome.
“The big question mark now is getting our bats going which will take some time and timing,” Coach Courter said.
Courter said the team as a whole is excited to finally get back to baseball after the cancellation of last season.
“We were really looking forward to going out last year and winning some ball games but we didn’t get the chance to so we are stoked to be back this year with pretty much our entire squad,” Courter said.
