Atchison County Community High School fell to 0-2 on the season after a 34-22 defeat by McLouth Tuesday night at home.
Despite the start, coach Troy Hoffman is confident his young team will improve and is pleased with their level of effort so far.
"Sometimes when the effort isn't there it's because they are thinking too much." Hoffman said. "That'll come with practice. We've only had a handful of practices."
The Tiger's inexperienced showed on defense Tuesday with how much they struggled to defend the three point line through most of the night.
"Where they were playing in a JV game was close enough, but not in a varsity game," Hoffman said. "They are young and they'll learn. They put forth the effort but the skills just aren't there yet."
Hoffman said his team will steadily improve as they get more time in the gym together.
"As the kids get into the gym more we'll be fine," Hoffman said. "If the effort wasn't there I'd be upset."
ACCHS will be on the road Thursday at Pleasant Ridge.
